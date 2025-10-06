Kantara : Chapter 1 scores 300 Crore weekend

Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ set the cash registers ringing during the first weekend at the worldwide box office. Taking complete advantage of the holiday weekend due to the Dussehra festival, the prequel has completely dominated ticket windows from Thursday to Sunday and turned out to be one of the biggest earners of the year across all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 embarked on a promising start at the box office last Thursday by scoring a 90 Crore gross from all languages. Due to impressive word of mouth and positive reviews on the arresting visuals and Rishab Shetty’s career best performance, the film carried the momentum on the next three days in the long weekend. On Friday, there is a considerable drop in collections. But, the film regained the momentum on Saturday to punch out 235 Crores from first three days.

Continuing its steady run, Kantara Chapter 1 performed exceptionally well on Sunday and added another 75 Crores to its overall tally. The cumulative gross now stands close to 310 Crores and is on track to hit the 500 Crore mark in the coming days. The real test starts from today as weekdays start after the festival season.

With high stakes riding on this prequel, the weekday collections need to be decent to ensure that it will not lose the race towards the break even figure and put the buyers in safe zone. Trade circles are expecting a good hold from first Monday till Friday before the crucial second weekend starts.