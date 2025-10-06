x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Kantara : Chapter 1 scores 300 Crore weekend

Published on October 6, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders
image
Kantara : Chapter 1 scores 300 Crore weekend
image
OG becomes highest Tollywood grosser of 2025
image
Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours
image
Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor

Kantara : Chapter 1 scores 300 Crore weekend

Rishab Shetty starrer ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ set the cash registers ringing during the first weekend at the worldwide box office. Taking complete advantage of the holiday weekend due to the Dussehra festival, the prequel has completely dominated ticket windows from Thursday to Sunday and turned out to be one of the biggest earners of the year across all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 embarked on a promising start at the box office last Thursday by scoring a 90 Crore gross from all languages. Due to impressive word of mouth and positive reviews on the arresting visuals and Rishab Shetty’s career best performance, the film carried the momentum on the next three days in the long weekend. On Friday, there is a considerable drop in collections. But, the film regained the momentum on Saturday to punch out 235 Crores from first three days.

Continuing its steady run, Kantara Chapter 1 performed exceptionally well on Sunday and added another 75 Crores to its overall tally. The cumulative gross now stands close to 310 Crores and is on track to hit the 500 Crore mark in the coming days. The real test starts from today as weekdays start after the festival season.

With high stakes riding on this prequel, the weekday collections need to be decent to ensure that it will not lose the race towards the break even figure and put the buyers in safe zone. Trade circles are expecting a good hold from first Monday till Friday before the crucial second weekend starts.

Next Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders Previous OG becomes highest Tollywood grosser of 2025
else

TRENDING

image
Kantara : Chapter 1 scores 300 Crore weekend
image
OG becomes highest Tollywood grosser of 2025
image
Accident on the Sets of Suhas’ Film Mandadi

Latest

image
Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders
image
Kantara : Chapter 1 scores 300 Crore weekend
image
OG becomes highest Tollywood grosser of 2025
image
Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours
image
Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor

Most Read

image
Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders
image
Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours
image
Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look