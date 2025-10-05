x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours

Published on October 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours
image
Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor
image
Accident on the Sets of Suhas’ Film Mandadi
image
Dil Raju specially celebrates blockbuster Teja Sajja’s Mirai
image
Dude Singari Song: Celebratory and Addictive

Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours

From the past few days, rumours about Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender resigning to his post have been making rounds in the political circles. This is because he did not respond in writing to the disqualification notice given by the Telangana Assembly Speaker who sought explanation from turncoat MLAs for switching loyalities to the Congress from BRS party. Speculations are rife that Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari are willing to resign as MLAs and have reportedly expressed the same to CM Revanth Reddy during their meeting a couple of weeks ago.

Responding on the ongoing rumours just a while ago, Danam Nagender categorically denied news about his resignation. He clarified that there are no such plans on his part and claimed that these baseless news are being spread by his opponents to create unnecessary controversies within his supporters. With rumours flying thick and large that Danam will quit as MLA today evening during a press meet, he has come out before media and issued clarity about his political future.

There were reports that Danam is in race to contest from Congress in the upcoming bypolls to Jubilee Hills seat. Political circles believed that Danam might resign from his post after getting assurance from the Congress high command. It looks like there is no such development so far. Meanwhile, media circles have been speculating over his next step. So, he finally issued clarification to end the ongoing debate.

He won on BRS ticket in 2023 and later deflected into Indian National Congress a few months later. He even contested unsuccessfully as MP from Secunderabad Parliament seat on behalf of Congress party in the 2024 elections.

Previous Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor
else

TRENDING

image
Accident on the Sets of Suhas’ Film Mandadi
image
Dil Raju specially celebrates blockbuster Teja Sajja’s Mirai
image
Dude Singari Song: Celebratory and Addictive

Latest

image
Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours
image
Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor
image
Accident on the Sets of Suhas’ Film Mandadi
image
Dil Raju specially celebrates blockbuster Teja Sajja’s Mirai
image
Dude Singari Song: Celebratory and Addictive

Most Read

image
Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours
image
Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor
image
SIT files petition against Mithun Reddy’s bail

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look