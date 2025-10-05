Danam Nagender breaks silence on ongoing rumours

From the past few days, rumours about Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender resigning to his post have been making rounds in the political circles. This is because he did not respond in writing to the disqualification notice given by the Telangana Assembly Speaker who sought explanation from turncoat MLAs for switching loyalities to the Congress from BRS party. Speculations are rife that Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari are willing to resign as MLAs and have reportedly expressed the same to CM Revanth Reddy during their meeting a couple of weeks ago.

Responding on the ongoing rumours just a while ago, Danam Nagender categorically denied news about his resignation. He clarified that there are no such plans on his part and claimed that these baseless news are being spread by his opponents to create unnecessary controversies within his supporters. With rumours flying thick and large that Danam will quit as MLA today evening during a press meet, he has come out before media and issued clarity about his political future.

There were reports that Danam is in race to contest from Congress in the upcoming bypolls to Jubilee Hills seat. Political circles believed that Danam might resign from his post after getting assurance from the Congress high command. It looks like there is no such development so far. Meanwhile, media circles have been speculating over his next step. So, he finally issued clarification to end the ongoing debate.

He won on BRS ticket in 2023 and later deflected into Indian National Congress a few months later. He even contested unsuccessfully as MP from Secunderabad Parliament seat on behalf of Congress party in the 2024 elections.