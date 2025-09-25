OG Content delay Disrupts pan-Indian Release

OG has generated enough buzz and curiosity among the audience. With Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role, the film is hot in trade in Telugu. After the content was out, OG even generated the needed buzz in other Indian languages. But the makers could not ensure a grand release for the film in other languages. This is because of the delay in the content. The team should have spent a day in Mumbai and promoted the film but it did not happen.

The dubbing work too was delayed and it was not completed till the last minute. Even the overseas content was delayed and the Telugu version was delivered at the last minute. All the other languages got delayed. The film should have opened on a great note if OG’s content was delivered a week in advance. Everyone wondered why the team worked till the last minute. The team has wasted a golden opportunity. If the team planned a proper promotional plan and delivered content in advance, the film would have been released in a grand manner with a decent number of footfalls.