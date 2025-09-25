x
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Home > Movie News

OG Content delay Disrupts pan-Indian Release

Published on September 25, 2025 by nymisha

OG Content delay Disrupts pan-Indian Release

OG has generated enough buzz and curiosity among the audience. With Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role, the film is hot in trade in Telugu. After the content was out, OG even generated the needed buzz in other Indian languages. But the makers could not ensure a grand release for the film in other languages. This is because of the delay in the content. The team should have spent a day in Mumbai and promoted the film but it did not happen.

The dubbing work too was delayed and it was not completed till the last minute. Even the overseas content was delayed and the Telugu version was delivered at the last minute. All the other languages got delayed. The film should have opened on a great note if OG’s content was delivered a week in advance. Everyone wondered why the team worked till the last minute. The team has wasted a golden opportunity. If the team planned a proper promotional plan and delivered content in advance, the film would have been released in a grand manner with a decent number of footfalls.

