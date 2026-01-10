x
Home > Movie News

Oh Sukumari FL: Aishwarya Rajesh’s look grows intrigue

Published on January 10, 2026 by swathy

Thiruveer has been one of the most exciting talents in Telugu Cinema and he delivered good hits that earned him great following. Now, his next film starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Oh Sukumari is Intriguing everyone with its high-concept and rural setting. This Pan-India project, produced by Gangaa Entertainments and directed by Bharat Darshan, is already creating waves of anticipation.

Now, the makers have unveiled Aishwarya Rajesh’s first look, on the occasion of her birthday. The actress, celebrated for her choice of content-driven roles, looks breathtaking in a traditional ensemble that reflects a grounded, rural sensibility. The poster depicts her in a moment of intense action, suggesting that her character, Sukumari, is a woman of immense strength and resolve. It is a refreshing sight that highlights her uncanny ability to portray relatable characters while maintaining a powerful cinematic presence.

Aishwarya’s career has been defined by her commitment to realism, and this first look confirms that she is diving deep into another soul-stirring performance. Her expressive face and dynamic body language in the poster suggest a whirlwind of emotions, from joy to turbulence, making the audience eager to see the magic she brings to the big screen.

The first look has successfully established Oh Sukumari as a must-watch, intriguing and hinting about the movie. With Thiruveer and Aishwarya leading the way, the film promises a perfect blend of heart, humor, and high-octane drama. It’s clear that her portrayal will be a standout, adding yet another remarkable chapter to her illustrious filmography.

