One more Bollywood Offer for Sreeleela

Actress Sreeleela has another promising opportunity in Bollywood. She is in talks to play a pivotal role in director Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is inspired by the inspiring life of Tajamul Islam, India’s youngest kickboxing world champion. Kartik will portray a determined kickboxing coach who mentors a young girl from a conflict-affected region and guides her toward championship success.

Sreeleela is expected to bring emotional strength and depth to the narrative. This marks her second collaboration with Kartik after her Bollywood debut Aashiqui 3, which is yet to be released. With the film already on floors in Kashmir and Kartik undergoing intense physical training, Sreeleela’s growing presence in Bollywood signals a major career progress if these projects succeed.