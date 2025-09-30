x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
One More Glimpse from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Published on September 30, 2025 by sankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for a family entertainer titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the comic entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release and the teaser that was out during Chiranjeevi’s birthday received blockbuster response. On the eve of Dasara, one more glimpse from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be released.

A glimpse featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara is getting ready and the video glimpse will be released on October 2nd. The shooting portions will be completed by October. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is high on expectations and is the most awaited film of Sankranthi 2026. The makers are closing all the deals to recover the expenses. Bheems is the music director. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers of this family entertainer.

