Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for a family entertainer titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the comic entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release and the teaser that was out during Chiranjeevi’s birthday received blockbuster response. On the eve of Dasara, one more glimpse from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be released.

A glimpse featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara is getting ready and the video glimpse will be released on October 2nd. The shooting portions will be completed by October. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is high on expectations and is the most awaited film of Sankranthi 2026. The makers are closing all the deals to recover the expenses. Bheems is the music director. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers of this family entertainer.