Why Vijay Walks Free While Allu Arjun Could Not?

The Karur stampede has once again exposed how differently the law treats stars depending on their political weight. Vijay’s TVK party has been blamed for chaos, office bearers have been jailed, but the man at the centre of the issue walks free. The question naturally arises, why is Vijay untouched, when Allu Arjun wasn’t spared in Telangana? The Tamil Nadu government claims TVK cadres broke security barriers, miscalculated the crowd, and ignored warnings not to drive Vijay’s car into the rally.

They even argue that his entry triggered the surge that led to the tragedy. Yet, when accountability is sought, it conveniently stops at the level of his party workers. Vijay’s aura of “Thalapathy” and as TVK Chief seems to be his biggest shield. Now look across Allu Arjun, though equally adored, faced legal action for alleged violations during the Pushpa Part 2 premiere release stampede. His stardom offered no exemption. His name went straight into the FIR.

The difference? Allu Arjun is not yet a political threat. Vijay, on the other hand, is strengthening his party, rising fast, and worrying the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu. Arresting him would not just be risky, it could be a backfire, turning him into a martyr and fueling sympathy for his movement. So, the cadres take the fall while their leader issues daring statements from home, accusing the government of vendetta politics. For Arjun, the law was firm; for Vijay, it bends under the weight of political fear.

In India’s star politics, justice doesn’t wear a blindfold; it wears tinted glasses.