Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
One more Release for Nithiin in Summer

Published on March 30, 2025 by nymisha

One more Release for Nithiin in Summer

Young actor Nithiin has been delivering duds post Covid. Bheeshma was his last theatrical hit and it has been five years since the actor delivered an impressive product. His recent film Robinhood released on Friday and it is the costliest film made in the actor’s career. The film has been badly rejected by the audience and Robinhood suffered badly to report minimum footfalls. The film also failed to take the advantage of Ugadi. The numbers remained very low and the makers will end up in huge losses.

Nithiin is now gearing up for one more release in summer. He is done with the shoot of Thammudu, an action entertainer directed by Sriram Venu. The shooting formalities are wrapped up and the team has now decided to release the film on May 9th. The post-production work is happening currently. Sapthami Gowda, Laya and Varsha Bollamma will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. The team will make an official announcement soon.

