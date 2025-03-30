One more Release for Nithiin in Summer

Young actor Nithiin has been delivering duds post Covid. Bheeshma was his last theatrical hit and it has been five years since the actor delivered an impressive product. His recent film Robinhood released on Friday and it is the costliest film made in the actor’s career. The film has been badly rejected by the audience and Robinhood suffered badly to report minimum footfalls. The film also failed to take the advantage of Ugadi. The numbers remained very low and the makers will end up in huge losses.

Nithiin is now gearing up for one more release in summer. He is done with the shoot of Thammudu, an action entertainer directed by Sriram Venu. The shooting formalities are wrapped up and the team has now decided to release the film on May 9th. The post-production work is happening currently. Sapthami Gowda, Laya and Varsha Bollamma will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director. The team will make an official announcement soon.