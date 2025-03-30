x
Ram Charan’s Peddi First Shot Loading

Published on March 30, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan’s Peddi First Shot Loading

Global Star Ram Charan is completely busy with Peddi, a sports drama that is directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. The first look of Ram Charan from this sports drama is out recently and the makers had plans to release the first glimpse video for Ugadi. With the delay in the work, the first shot of Peddi is now scheduled for Sri Rama Navami on April 6th. On the auspicious day of Ugadi, the team made an announcement for the same.

A poster with Ugadi wishes was released today along with the announcement. Peddi has Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar essaying other important roles. AR Rahman scores the music and Vriddhi Cinemas are the producers. Some of the top technicians like Navin Nooli, Avinash Kolla, Rathnavelu and others are working for the film. Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this pan-Indian attempt. Rumours say that Peddi will hit the screens in summer 2026.

