One more Shock for Akshay Kumar

It has been years since Akshay Kumar scored a hit. He is receiving serious criticism and the actor is also well aware of the numbers that his recent films collected. His last film Sarfira was a disaster and the actor released Khel Khel Mein on August 15th. The film received a tough competition through Stree 2 and Vedaa. Khel Khel Mein opened on a low note and there are no improvements in the numbers over the weekend. The film saw a decline in the numbers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when compared to Thursday.

The film is one more disaster for Akshay Kumar. The actor is yet to respond about the film’s result. Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk played the lead roles in the film directed by Mudassar Aziz. The estimated budget of the film is said to be Rs 250 crores and it is produced by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions. Akshay Kumar has Sky Force ready and it is slated for October 2nd release. He also played an important role in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and the film is slated for Diwali release.