One more shock for UV Creations

UV Creations was once one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema. After delivering debacles, the production house failed to stay on the top. Saaho and Radhe Shyam left the production house in stress. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the only profitable film for UV Creations in the recent years. They have invested big money on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara. The film’s release is pushed to 2026 and several new films are put on hold as the production house has to recover big money through Vishwambara. They are in plans to take up new films only after the release of Vishwambara.

UV Creations is producing Varun Tej’s upcoming movie Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Rajeev Reddy is co-producing the film along with UV Creations. The makers have tried hard to close the digital deal to recover a major amount from the budget. As per the latest update, most of the digital giants are against the deal. They are not much interested in acquiring the digital rights of Korean Kanakaraju for now. Things may change after the release of the teaser and the content. For now, it is a big no from the digital platforms. The film is expected to release early next year.