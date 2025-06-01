x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli

Published on June 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan
image
Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
image
Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
image
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?
image
Video: Exclusive Interview with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan

Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli

On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, spoke out against the detention of social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli by West Bengal law enforcement due to a video deemed communal. He stated that “secularism should be reciprocal” and called upon the West Bengal Police to act with fairness. Kalyan acknowledged that while “blasphemy should be condemned,” using secularism as a “defensive tool” is inappropriate.

Sharmishta Panoli was taken into custody by the Kolkata Police in Gurugram, Haryana, after allegedly sharing a communal video that sparked considerable backlash online. This controversy originated from an Instagram clip, which has since been removed, where Panoli criticized Bollywood stars for their silence regarding “Operation Sindoor.” Police reports indicate that the video circulated widely and faced allegations of inciting hate speech. Following substantial trolling and threats in response, Panoli deleted the video and offered a public apology. However, despite her apology, a First Information Report (FIR) had already been filed in Kolkata. Authorities mentioned that they had made several attempts to deliver legal notices to Panoli and her family.

“During Operation Sindoor, Sharmista, a law student, spoke out, her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called ‘Gandha Dharm’? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?” posted Pawan Kalyan on his official social media page.

Next Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan Previous Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
else

TRENDING

image
Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan
image
Swayambhu Poster: Nikhil Stuns In Fierce Avatar
image
It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Latest

image
Mahabharat could be my Last Film: Aamir Khan
image
Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
image
Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
image
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?
image
Video: Exclusive Interview with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan comes out to support Sharmishta Panoli
image
Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time
image
Can Harish Rao live up to his reputation now?

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch