Pawan Kalyan’s OG: A Blockbuster with Losses

Published on October 6, 2025 by sankar

Pawan Kalyan’s OG: A Blockbuster with Losses

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s OG generated terrific buzz and the expectations reached the skies before the film’s release. The makers have quoted exorbitant prices and sold the film for the quoted prices. The theatrical deals were over priced but the distributors decided to bet big during the Dasara holiday season. OG created records by emerging as the highest selling regional film in the recent times in Indian cinema. OG lived up to the expectations and thrilled Pawan’s fans. The actor’s stylish looks, mannerisms and his performance offered a treat. After a blockbuster weekend, the numbers have seen a dip because of the excessive ticket pricing.

OG managed to stay decent during the Dasara holiday season and OG is the biggest grosser among Pawan Kalyan’s films. OG crossed the final numbers of his previous super hit films by a huge margin but the film will end up as a loss venture for the distributors. This is because of the huge deals. The producer has agreed to pay GST amounts but the distributors will end up losing 15-20 percent in each territory of the Telugu states. OG is making solid profits in overseas and it remained low in other languages.

OG is a blockbuster when it comes to the revenue but it is a loss venture for the distributors. The film’s producer DVV Danayya made huge profits and he sold the film on a non-refundable basis. So he is not much bothered about the losses of the distributors.

