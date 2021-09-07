Pawan rushes to Delhi, heats up AP politics!

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday (today) rushed to Delhi.

His sudden visit to Delhi raised political heat as this fuelled speculations that Pawan is going to meet top national-level BJP leaders in Delhi and discuss about the present political condition in Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena party sources say Pawan rushed to Delhi on the invitation of union minister Pralhad Joshi.

Pawan will meet Joshi as well as few other union ministers and BJP leaders in Delhi.

It is speculated that BJP’s national leadership has called Pawan to Delhi to discuss on a strategy on how to strengthen ties between Jana Sena and BJP in Andhra Pradesh and how to take on the ruling YSRCP jointly in the state.

Pawan’s visit to Delhi and meeting BJP leaders assumed significance in the backdrop of reports that all is not well between Pawan and BJP and he is planning to sever ties with BJP and fight individually against YSRCP in AP.