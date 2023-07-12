Pawan takes Jagan to target, says Jagan is cultureless

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday called chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as mean and cultureless. Addressing a public meeting at Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district, Pawan Kalyan targeted Jagan Mohan Reddy very personally.

He hurled abuses at Jagan calling him criminal and looter. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed Andhra Pradesh in the last four years. He asked the people to know the true colours of Jagan Mohan Reddy and send him back to jail after the 2024 general election.

He said that Jagan had betrayed the people by neglecting the development of the state in the last four years. He wanted to know if Jagan had laid even a single road in the state as all roads were damaged.

“Jagan you are a spineless, criminal, looter and destroyer. Jagan can’t develop the state. Jagan has no vision. His vision is to loot the state,” Pawan Kalyan said on the top of his voice.

The Jana Sena chief for the third consecutive day on Wednesday targeted the volunteers and alleged that they were threatening women and young girls, exploiting them sexually with the support of a criminal like Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Pawan Kalyan said that every YSR Congress leader and activist, most of the volunteers have become criminals with a criminal ruling the state. “Jagan had become the chief minister coming out of the jail. His party leaders too are not scared of committing crime and going to jail,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He alleged that Jagan had no basic education and offered to teach him language and culture. “I am ready to teach him the languages and culture if required. I will teach him in this election,” the angry Jana Sena chief said.