Pawan visits rain-hit farmers in Godavari district

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited the rain-hit areas of East Godavari district. He interacted with the farmers whose crops were damaged due to the untimely rains.

He reached Rajamahendravaram airport from where he went to Kadiyam. He met the farmers whose paddy and other crops were damaged and discoloured due to the untimely rains. He interacted with them on whether the government was purchasing the damaged crops or not.

Accompanied by party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, the Jana Sena chief closeted with the farmers in Kadiyam. He wondered what the Rythu Bharosa Kendras were doing when the farmers were struggling with the damaged crops.

The farmers told him that no government official had visited them. They also told him that the officials were refusing to buy the damaged crops. They requested his intervention to make the government enter into the market and procure the damaged crops.

The farmers also wanted the Jana Sena chief to ensure that the government pays the compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged in the untimely rains. The Jana Sena chief asked the state government to rescue the farmers who have lost their crops in the recent rains.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Jana Sena activists welcomed Pawan Kalyan and Nandendla Manohar at the Rajamahendravaram airport. They went to Kadiyam along with the party chief in a massive motor car rally.