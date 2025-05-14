x
PEDDI Ram Charan Gets Special Bat For Next Shot

Published on May 14, 2025

PEDDI Ram Charan Gets Special Bat For Next Shot

Global Star Ram Charan received a great honour recently with his wax statue, alongside his pet dog, was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London. It became very memorable with the ceremony was attended by his proud family members and devoted fans.

Ram Charan made interesting remarks during his fans meet at London saying, “I usually don’t speak much about my movies, and don’t hype them. But this time I’m genuinely confident enough. Keep your expectations high and it won’t disappoint you for sure.”

Ram Charan’s ongoing film PEDDI generated a lot of excitement with the First Shot glimpse which received humongous response. During the meet, fans gifted Charan with a custom-made bat featuring PEDDI title, to showcase their admiration for Charan.

Fans on social media express their wish for Charan to use the bat for the next shot. However, it won’t be possible, given PEDDI is a rural based movie. However, Charan is said to be keeping the bat as a precious memento.

