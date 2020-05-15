Pic Talk: Hot and Stylish Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor is leading life to the fullest. She got married to Delhi businessman Anand Ahuja and kept working for films without any deviation. Along with floating her own clothing line, Sonam Kapoor is busy producing films. Sonam Kapoor is a fashion diva and keeps updated with the trends. Sonam Kapoor posted a stylish click of her on Instagram. She looks slim enough showing off her abs in the click. Sonam Kapoor is currently in Delhi and is spending quality time with her hubby in their Delhi bungalow.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.