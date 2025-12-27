Power Supply Cut at Vijayawada Durga Temple Over Pending Dues

Power supply to the famous Indrakeeladri temple complex was briefly disconnected after the power utility cited pending electricity dues running into over ₹3 crore. The Kanaka Durga Temple administration and the power department have blamed each other, turning the issue into a public dispute.

The APCPDCL stated that the temple has not paid electricity bills since February 2023 despite repeated notices. Officials said prior intimation was given before taking action. Temple authorities, however, countered the claim, saying they have been generating solar power and have repeatedly requested net metering. They alleged that delays and technical issues on the part of the utility led to the current billing disagreement.

The devasthanam has set up a one megawatt solar power plant at Pathapadu and supplies power through one high tension and multiple low tension connections. Temple officials argue that the electricity generated was not properly accounted for, resulting in disputed dues.

Despite the power cut, temple services continued uninterrupted with generator support to avoid inconvenience to devotees. The issue drew wider attention after visits by senior officials and judicial representatives.

Reacting to the development, Gottipati Ravi Kumar spoke to senior power department officials and asked them to avoid hasty measures. He stressed the need to respect devotees’ sentiments and resolve the issue through discussion.

Talks between the temple administration and the power utility are ongoing, with officials indicating that a resolution is expected soon.