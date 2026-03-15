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Home > Movie News

Prabhas and Hombale Films: Multiple Options

Published on March 15, 2026 by sankar

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Prabhas and Hombale Films: Multiple Options

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country and he inked a three-film deal with Hombale Films, the producers of KGF franchise and Salaar. After Prabhas turned close with them during the shoot of Salaar, Prabhas loved their professional approach and he promised to do three films. One among them is Salaar 2 and there is no clarity about when the project will head to shoot. Both Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are occupied with their commitments but Salaar 2 will happen, confirmed Hombale Films.

The production house is now reaching out Prabhas with multiple options as the actor hasn’t signed any new bunch of films. Hombale Film is keen to do back-to-back films with the actor after he completes Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Hombale arranged meetings with Malayalam director Dinjith Ayyathan and Tamil director Rajkumar Periasamy. The discussions are currently going on and nothing has been finalized. Telugu director Prasanth Varma was in talks but the project got shelved due to various reasons. Hombale Films is on a hunt for a director who can impress Prabhas and immediately kick-start the pre-production work keeping other commitments aside. Hombale Films is also on a hunt for other available options to impress Prabhas and start the project in 2027.

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