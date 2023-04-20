Prabhas coming for Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni’s Agent movie is carrying positive buzz after the trailer’s release. Akhil and director Surender Reddy’s cool nature while addressing the media at the press meet added more mileage for promotion of the film. The latest addition is that Prabhas is going to be the special guest for the pre-release event of the film.

Agent is scheduled for April 28th release. The makers are planning the pre release event on 23rd of April in Hyderabad. If Prabhas attends the pre release event, that would be a huge boost for the film. There is no official confirmation from the film’s team yet. Agent is a spy thriller featuring Malayalam megastar Mammootty in a significant role in AK Entertainments production.