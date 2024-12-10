Progress Report: A message from Robert Frost for CM Revanth

Congress Government has completed one year in the power and the first anniversary celebrations of its rule, held in the name of ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’, will end on Dec 9, Monday. While ruling party and Opposition BRS and BJP are using the occasion to attack each other, if we consider the ground reality, how has Revanth Reddy Government performed in its first year? Has it succeeded or failed?

Congress Government had started on a positive note, after Revanth Reddy sworn in as second CM of Telangana on Dec 7, last year. By turning erstwhile Pragati Bhavan into Praja Bhavan and opening the gates of Secretariat to common man, Revanth Reddy Sarkar had sent a clear message to people that Telangana is now ruled by a democratic and easy-to-approach rulers, unlike earlier KCR’s Sarkar, which was perceived as a highly autocratic and authoritarian.

People’s friendly Govt and fulfilled promises:

The image of easily accessible CM and Ministers is a positive transformation. The implementation of farm loan waiver (Rythu Runa Maafi) with Rs 21,000 Cr benefitting 25.35 lakh farmers is another major achievement. Rs 500 bonus per quintal for paddy, free travel for women, Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme under Mahalakshmi scheme are other achievements of Congress Government.

Credit should also be given to Revanth Sarkar for successfully conducting Mega DSC, Group II and other competitive examinations.

Flip-flops costing dearly:

While there are enough positive achievements for Revanth Reddy-led Congress Govt to publicise, there are also enough flip-flops, mistakes and shortcomings which need to be addressed.

The much-debated HYDRA has brought both bouquets and brick bats for Revanth Reddy Govt. The extremely controversial Musi Riverfront Development has also attracted negativity more than public approval, kickstarting a barrage or public protests, corruption charges and Opposition attacks.

Though CM has given a tech-savvy presentation on the Musi Riverfront Development, many key doubts regarding this ambitious project remain unanswered.

Clarity needs to dawn even on the ambitious Future City, which CM Revanth Reddy has been promoting. Meanwhile, Lagacharla issue has done damage to the Government.

Perception Management is the need of the hour:

When it comes to shortcomings of Revanth Sarkar, the Government has been clearly failing in perception management. Inspite of good intentions, Govt has been put in defensive on several issues like conduct of competitive examinations, land acquisition in Lagacharla, HYDRA and others.

The failure of CM Revanth Reddy’s team in image management and setting the narrative has given Opposition parties enough ammunition. Thus Government’s flip flops and mistakes have emboldened Opposition BRS and gave a new lease of life to the KCR’s men. With BJP joining the attack, Team Revanth has to face a strong Opposition, which will be definitely a tough task.

Revanth Reddy has promises to keep:

CM Revanth Reddy has a long list of major promises to fulfil, which Telangana janata are eagerly waiting for. Promised Rythu Bharosa, itself will put heavy burden on Telangana exchequer, which is in a bad state. So, if Revanth has to keep his word and fulfil the promises, which brought Congress to power, then he has an Herculean task ahead. A very committed and result-oriented strategy is the need of the hour for Congress Government to come out with flying colors. For now it has to get satisfied with just pass marks.

Inspite, with CM Revanth Reddy and his colleagues showing determination to fulfil all promises and being responsive to public aspirations, the have managed to keep public expecting for more rather than disappointed. To take it from here, Revanth Reddy needs to remember Robert Frost’s iconic poem.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep

But I have promises to keep.

And miles to go before I sleep

And miles to go before I sleep.

