x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

PuriSethupathi Starts Rolling

Published on July 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude: Striking Deal and Early Profits
image
PuriSethupathi Starts Rolling
image
Kantara Chapter 1: Majestic and Massy Rishab
image
Venkatesh hints about a Film with Balakrishna
image
NBK111: Balayya’s Never Seen Side

PuriSethupathi Starts Rolling

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh has delivered some of the biggest super hits and some of the biggest debacles in his career. He has to bounce back for sure and he is all set to direct Vijay Sethupathi in his next project. The project is tentatively titled #PuriSethupathi and the film started rolling today. Puri who is known to shoot his films in quick schedules has planned a lengthy schedule for PuriSethupathi. A massive set is constructed in Hyderabad for the shoot.

Vijay Sethupathi and Samyuktha Menon are participating in the shoot and the major talkie portion will be completed. The film releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam next year. Tabu and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles in this untitled film. There are a lot of speculations about the title of the film but the team decided not reveal the title for now. Vijay Sethupathi is all excited about the project and he signed the project after Puri gave his first narration. All eyes on this film.

Next Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude: Striking Deal and Early Profits Previous Kantara Chapter 1: Majestic and Massy Rishab
else

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude: Striking Deal and Early Profits
image
PuriSethupathi Starts Rolling
image
Kantara Chapter 1: Majestic and Massy Rishab

Latest

image
Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude: Striking Deal and Early Profits
image
PuriSethupathi Starts Rolling
image
Kantara Chapter 1: Majestic and Massy Rishab
image
Venkatesh hints about a Film with Balakrishna
image
NBK111: Balayya’s Never Seen Side

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Key Official and Political Discussions
image
KTR’s secret meeting with Lokesh, Any chance ?
image
Harish warns Revanth Sarkar to release water from Kannepalli reservoir:

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie