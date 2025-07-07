PuriSethupathi Starts Rolling

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh has delivered some of the biggest super hits and some of the biggest debacles in his career. He has to bounce back for sure and he is all set to direct Vijay Sethupathi in his next project. The project is tentatively titled #PuriSethupathi and the film started rolling today. Puri who is known to shoot his films in quick schedules has planned a lengthy schedule for PuriSethupathi. A massive set is constructed in Hyderabad for the shoot.

Vijay Sethupathi and Samyuktha Menon are participating in the shoot and the major talkie portion will be completed. The film releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam next year. Tabu and Duniya Vijay will be seen in other prominent roles in this untitled film. There are a lot of speculations about the title of the film but the team decided not reveal the title for now. Vijay Sethupathi is all excited about the project and he signed the project after Puri gave his first narration. All eyes on this film.