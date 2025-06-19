Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM

Gandhi family scion and Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi turned 55 on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The affable leader from Congress is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of becoming India’s Prime Minister, and the year ahead may turn into make or break year for his future.

Though the next General Elections are due in 2029, the stage will be set by mid 2027 itself, as by then Modi 3.O Government will complete half of its term and clarity on its performance will dawn, giving Opposition parties a roadmap to prepare for 2029. That means, any serious aspirant for Prime Minister post has to make ready himself by 2026 to fight against Modi Sarkar’s failures and build a campaign to present himself as better alternative to PM Modi.

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has been pitched as grand old party’s PM candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, twice in 2019 and 2024, and failed on both occasions. He was no match to Modi’s political power and charismatic image. But undettered by defeats, Rahul Gandhi is continuing his struggle against BJP and making efforts to raise public issues.

To be fair to Rahul Gandhi, he may not have succeeded in defeating Modi but succeeed in highlighting BJP Govt’s failures and public issues. The perseverance, affable nature and genuineness of Rahul Gandhi have helped him emerge as the dependable alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even those, who had mocked him as Pappu in the past are taking him seriously and agreeing that he has matured over the past ten years, due to struggle as an Opposition leader.

Besides his relentless fight against RSS, BJP and Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s steadfast commitment towards issues like Caste Census and free and fair elections is winning him support from certain sections. Thus the fourth-generation Gandhi’s spirited protests and campaigns are proving him as a strong and able leader who can question PM Modi Sarkar and make it accountable.

Thus, the immediate job of Rahul Gandhi is to sustain the momentum he has built up and grow it into a powerful movement to bring Congress back to power under his leadership. That’s a herculean task requiring aggressive political management, galvanizing party cadres, inspiring leaders and a strategy to outsmart Modi’s indefatigable election machinery. Rahul has to put all his energies and time in 2025-26 to manage these challenges, if he has to become next PM. Any, mistakes or shortcomings now may cost him dearly.