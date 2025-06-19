x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Politics

Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna
image
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?
image
Photos : uppu kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
image
Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM

Gandhi family scion and Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi turned 55 on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The affable leader from Congress is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the dream of becoming India’s Prime Minister, and the year ahead may turn into make or break year for his future.

Though the next General Elections are due in 2029, the stage will be set by mid 2027 itself, as by then Modi 3.O Government will complete half of its term and clarity on its performance will dawn, giving Opposition parties a roadmap to prepare for 2029. That means, any serious aspirant for Prime Minister post has to make ready himself by 2026 to fight against Modi Sarkar’s failures and build a campaign to present himself as better alternative to PM Modi.

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has been pitched as grand old party’s PM candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, twice in 2019 and 2024, and failed on both occasions. He was no match to Modi’s political power and charismatic image. But undettered by defeats, Rahul Gandhi is continuing his struggle against BJP and making efforts to raise public issues.

To be fair to Rahul Gandhi, he may not have succeeded in defeating Modi but succeeed in highlighting BJP Govt’s failures and public issues. The perseverance, affable nature and genuineness of Rahul Gandhi have helped him emerge as the dependable alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even those, who had mocked him as Pappu in the past are taking him seriously and agreeing that he has matured over the past ten years, due to struggle as an Opposition leader.

Besides his relentless fight against RSS, BJP and Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s steadfast commitment towards issues like Caste Census and free and fair elections is winning him support from certain sections. Thus the fourth-generation Gandhi’s spirited protests and campaigns are proving him as a strong and able leader who can question PM Modi Sarkar and make it accountable.

Thus, the immediate job of Rahul Gandhi is to sustain the momentum he has built up and grow it into a powerful movement to bring Congress back to power under his leadership. That’s a herculean task requiring aggressive political management, galvanizing party cadres, inspiring leaders and a strategy to outsmart Modi’s indefatigable election machinery. Rahul has to put all his energies and time in 2025-26 to manage these challenges, if he has to become next PM. Any, mistakes or shortcomings now may cost him dearly.

Next Kubera Ticket Hike: Not a Great Move Previous Nagabandham Padmanabha Swamy Set, A Masterstroke
else

TRENDING

image
My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna
image
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?
image
Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Latest

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
My Role In Kuberaa Based On A Real Person: Nagarjuna
image
Why are OTTs Strict on Theatrical Release Deadlines?
image
Photos : uppu kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
image
Will Prabhas promote Kannappa?

Most Read

image
Woman techie’s suspicious death in Hyderabad’s IT corridor
image
Rahul Gandhi turns 55: This could be a make or break year for wannabe PM
image
Rs. 150 Crore Government Land Scam In Nellore

Related Articles

Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary