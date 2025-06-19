Kubera Ticket Hike: Not a Great Move

Sekhar Kammula has taken three years to carve out Kubera, an action drama that has Dhanush and Nagarjuna playing the lead roles. The film is releasing tomorrow and the advance bookings in AP are yet to open. The advance sales in Telangana and overseas are decent. But the pre-release sales are quite low in Tamil Nadu when compared to the previous films of Dhanush. With the film industry and the exhibition industry struggling and the audience not showing much interest to watch the films in theatres in this season.

But the team of Kubera has applied for a ticket hike in AP and it was approved. The GO has been out just sometime ago and the advance sales are disrupted because of the delay in the issuance of GO. At this time, getting a ticket hike is not a great move by Kubera team. The movie team should have gone with the regular prices considering the film’s genre, actors and director. Sekhar Kammula’s films are loved by the class audience and they do not perform really well in B and C centres. At this time, ticket hikes are sure to be a barrier. But the positive word of mouth will be an advantage for sure.

Kubera also has Rashmika Mandanna in the other important role and DSP scored the music and background score for Kubera.