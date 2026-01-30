x
Rajamouli and Team in Georgia

Published on January 30, 2026 by sankar

Rajamouli and Team in Georgia

SS Rajamouli is completely focused on Varanasi, a mythological action drama featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a pivotal role in this pan-world attempt and the shoot of the film is happening at a faster pace. Rajamouli along with the DOP PS Vinod have flown down to Georgia to scout for the locations for the upcoming schedule of the film. They returned back to Hyderabad yesterday and are preparing for the next schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

A massive schedule of the film will take place in some of the exclusive locations of Georgia and the schedule will be planned soon. The makers will make an official announcement about the film’s release very soon. Varanasi will hit the screens on April 7th, 2027 and the shoot concludes soon. MM Keeravani is working on the music and KL Narayana is the producer of this mega budget attempt.

