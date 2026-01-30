x
తెలుగు
View all stories
Movie News

Sai Abhyankkar: The New Sensation in South Music

Published on January 30, 2026

Sai Abhyankkar: The New Sensation in South Music

Sai Abhyankkar: The New Sensation in South Music

Sai Abhyankkar

Sai Abhyankkar, a 21-year-old Tamil music composer has now turned out to be the talk of the South music circles. He composed music for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude and he went on to sign some of the biggest films in the coming years. Sai Abhyankkar is the music composer for the most awaited Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film that is under shoot. He composed music for Suriya’s upcoming release Karuppu which is due for release soon. He is also working with Karthi for Marshal that will be released soon.

Sai Abhyankkar has been announced as the music composer for Dhanush’s 55th film that will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The young sensation is working on Benz, the film featuring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. He is also considered for Sivakarthikeyan’s next film tentatively titled SK24. Apart from these, several other films are in discussion. If these films end up as musical hits, Sai Abhyankkar will be the next big music composer of Indian cinema.

