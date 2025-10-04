Ram Charan Delays Sukumar’s Project

Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana is taking longer than initially planned, reshaping the actor’s entire schedule for the coming year. Originally, Charan aimed to wrap up Peddi by October and begin his next collaboration with director Sukumar in December. He had also made it clear that he wouldn’t spend more than a year on any single project. However, with the current pace of production, Peddi is now expected to be completed only by January 2026, extending the shoot to over 14 months.

At one stage, Charan was hopeful of finishing the film by September 2026, and in case Sukumar wasn’t ready with his script, he had lined up a project with Bollywood filmmaker Nikhil Bhat of Kill fame. But those plans have now been completely revised. Industry sources say Charan’s pursuit of perfection and his decision to grant Buchi Babu full creative freedom have added to the extended timeline. Consequently, the shooting of Sukumar’s project will not commence this year as planned. The regular schedule for that film is now expected to begin only in May 2026, marking a significant reshuffle in Charan’s upcoming slate.