Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Most Risky Train Action For Peddi

Published on June 18, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan’s Most Risky Train Action For Peddi

Global Star Ram Charan is set to offer a big treat for his next birthday, with his Pan India action spectacle Peddi releasing on March 27th. In the meantime, the works related to the movie are happening, as per the schedules, and more importantly, Ram Charan is pouring in his heart and soul into the movie.

At present, the team is filming an intense and expensive train action episode being canned under the supervision of stunt director Navakanth Master who shot to fame with Pushpa 2, and is also working on Prabhas’ latest flick with Hanu Raghavaudi.

Avinash Kolla and team constructed a huge set for this train action sequence being crafted on an ambitious scale. Ram Charan will be seen executing most risky stunt yet. Seemingly, this particular episode will offer adrenaline rush in cinemas.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi has been making huge noise at national level, ever since the first shot glimpse was released.

