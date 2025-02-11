x
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered

Renowned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia known as BeerBiceps is facing legal and public backlash for his controversial question about watching one’s parents have sex, which he asked on comedian Samay Raina’s show, “India’s Got Talent”. The Mumbai Police have visited Allahbadia’s residence, and a parliamentary panel is considering summoning him to address the issue. In the viral video, the 31-year-old YouTuber is heard asking a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join in once and stop it forever. Following the public outcry, Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgement” and admitting that comedy is not his forte. A complaint was filed in Mumbai, leading to the police reaching the studio where the show was filmed, and the Assam Police also registering an FIR against him. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has stated that action will be taken, and a human rights panel has urged YouTube to remove the video.

The Maharashtra Police has filed a criminal complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia and others due to the controversial episodes of the show “India’s Got Talent”. A film organization has also requested the Minister of Information and Broadcasting to ban the show. Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber with an estimated net worth of around $7 million (Rs 60 Cr), had his “India’s Got Talent” video blocked following orders from the government. Allahbadia and his co-host Raina are both engineers by profession.

Next KCR forecasts by-elections in Telangana Previous Naga Chaitanya to be seen in a Historic Film Soon
