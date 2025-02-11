Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Too many FIRs Registered

Renowned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia known as BeerBiceps is facing legal and public backlash for his controversial question about watching one’s parents have sex, which he asked on comedian Samay Raina’s show, “India’s Got Talent”. The Mumbai Police have visited Allahbadia’s residence, and a parliamentary panel is considering summoning him to address the issue. In the viral video, the 31-year-old YouTuber is heard asking a contestant whether they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their life or join in once and stop it forever. Following the public outcry, Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgement” and admitting that comedy is not his forte. A complaint was filed in Mumbai, leading to the police reaching the studio where the show was filmed, and the Assam Police also registering an FIR against him. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has stated that action will be taken, and a human rights panel has urged YouTube to remove the video.

The Maharashtra Police has filed a criminal complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia and others due to the controversial episodes of the show “India’s Got Talent”. A film organization has also requested the Minister of Information and Broadcasting to ban the show. Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber with an estimated net worth of around $7 million (Rs 60 Cr), had his “India’s Got Talent” video blocked following orders from the government. Allahbadia and his co-host Raina are both engineers by profession.