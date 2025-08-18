x
Home > Movie News

Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt

Published on August 18, 2025 by sankar

BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt

The producers of Major and KA are teaming up for the first time for Rao Bahadur, a film that features Satyadev playing the title role. Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment is presenting this film and the teaser of Rao Bahadur is out. The teaser looks completely new and promises a unique experience. The visuals are colorful and the narration is new. Without revealing about the plot and the genre, the teaser is quite impressive. The technical aspects and the production values are the major highlights.

The film happens between the past and the present. Satyadev plays two challenging roles. The set work has to be specially mentioned and so is the background score. Venkatesh Maha follows a new pattern in narrating his script. In one line, the film is based on the word ‘Anumanam Penubhootam’ mentioned in the teaser. Satyadev fits well in both the roles and he sports never seen looks as Rao Bahadur. The makers announced that the film releases in summer 2026. Deepa Thomas, Vikas, Bala Parasar and Anand will be seen in other important roles. Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy and Sharath Chandra are the producers.

Next BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA? Previous USA BO: Coolie collects double of War 2
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

