Home > Movie News

USA BO: Coolie collects double of War 2

Published on August 18, 2025 by snehith

USA BO: Coolie collects double of War 2

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has clearly dominated the box office during the Independence day weekend by collecting higher revenues than its competitor War 2 in most of the territories except Hindi circuits. In North America, Coolie has performed far superior than War 2 and ended the first weekend with the double the gross.

By the end of Sunday, Coolie notched up $ 6 Million gross in USA and Canada combined from all languages. Despite mixed reports, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directional managed to hold well after taking a sensational and record breaking start from premieres. The film kicked off the box office journey with $ 3.94 Million gross which is the biggest opener for Kollywood by a huge margin. On Friday, the film amassed close to $ 800K and then followed it up $ 861K on Saturday. The Sunday turned out to be very ordinary as the film managed to collect close to $ 450K and end the weekend with $ 6 Million gross.

On the other side, War 2 never really showed any signs of gaining momentum after the lukewarm start as expected by the trade circles due to the poor word of mouth. The film started with $ 1.4 Million haul on the first day including premieres. However, it didn’t gather steam during weekend and managed to collect $ 574K and $632K on Friday and Saturday respectively. With Sunday’s $ 425K, the action extravaganza struggled its way to $ 3 million mark.

Surprisingly, the Telugu version of Coolie also collected double than that of Telugu collections of War 2 in North America.

