Suriya to make his Malayalam Debut

Tamil actor Suriya delivered massive debacles in the recent times. His films fell short of expectations but the actor is in huge demand. The top actor is making his Tollywood debut after a long wait and the film is in shooting mode. Venky Atluri is the director and this film releases in May 2026. As per the latest update, Suriya is all set to make his Malayalam debut and the film has been locked. Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan has narrated a script to Suriya and got his formal nod some time ago.

The final narration took place recently and Suriya has given his final nod for Jithu Madhavan. Suriya is all set to make his Malayalam debut with this film and this project will be shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil languages simultaneously. Kalaipuli S Thanu will produce this film on V Creations banner in association with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and an official announcement will be made for Dasara this year. Suriya is done with the shoot of Karuppu directed by RJ Balaji and the film releases during Diwali 2025.