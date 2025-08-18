x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suriya to make his Malayalam Debut

Published on August 18, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace
image
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?
image
Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt

Suriya to make his Malayalam Debut

suriya

Tamil actor Suriya delivered massive debacles in the recent times. His films fell short of expectations but the actor is in huge demand. The top actor is making his Tollywood debut after a long wait and the film is in shooting mode. Venky Atluri is the director and this film releases in May 2026. As per the latest update, Suriya is all set to make his Malayalam debut and the film has been locked. Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan has narrated a script to Suriya and got his formal nod some time ago.

The final narration took place recently and Suriya has given his final nod for Jithu Madhavan. Suriya is all set to make his Malayalam debut with this film and this project will be shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil languages simultaneously. Kalaipuli S Thanu will produce this film on V Creations banner in association with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and an official announcement will be made for Dasara this year. Suriya is done with the shoot of Karuppu directed by RJ Balaji and the film releases during Diwali 2025.

Next USA BO: Coolie collects double of War 2 Previous Vijay and Rashmika lead India Day Parade in NY
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2
image
Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt
image
USA BO: Coolie collects double of War 2

Latest

image
Exclusive: Jio Plus Hostar in talks for Akhanda 2
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace
image
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?
image
Rao Bahadur Teaser: Satyadev’s Interesting Attempt

Most Read

image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace
image
BJP Turns to Jagan as Vice President Election Nears: Will YSRCP Back NDA?

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress