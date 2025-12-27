Rashmika’s Big Remuneration in Demand

Rashmika Mandanna has delivered some of the biggest hits in the recent years. The actress surprised with her performance in ‘The Girlfriend’ that released recently. Rashmika supported the film by sharing the profits instead of taking big remuneration. Apart from supporting interesting films, Rashmika is also in the game of big-budget commercial flicks. She is busy with films in Telugu and Hindi languages.

For the first time, Rashmika is quoting a double digit remuneration for her upcoming projects that would roll in 2026. The actress has zeroed in a couple of big films that will roll soon. Rashmika is demanding over Rs 10 crores as pay after scoring massive hits like Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava. Several producers are ready to pay her the quoted remuneration considering her craze and demand. Rashmika is expected to get married to Vijay Deverakonda in February 2026 and the actress would continue her acting career post wedding.