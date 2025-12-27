Sivaji appears before Women Commission

Tollywood actor Sivaji’s comments against women did not go well with many. He soon realized about his tongue slip after he was brutally trolled. Sivaji issued an apology through a video and he also explained about the intention behind his harsh words against women. The actor also interacted with the media and explained about how he respects women and about his career spanning years with no controversies. The Telangana State Commission for Women has served notices for Sivaji.

The actor appeared before the Women Commission today at 11 AM and the questioning by the panel is underway. Sivaji is expected to interact with the media after the investigation concludes. Several Tollywood celebrities have responded to the statements of Sivaji after his comments. Sivaji is recently seen in Dhandhoraa and the film released on December 25th.