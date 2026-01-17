x
Ravi Teja’s Mistakes Impacting BMW

Published on January 17, 2026 by sankar

Ravi Teja’s Mistakes Impacting BMW

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has delivered a series of disasters. Most of them are regular commercial formulaic films and they offered nothing new for the audience. His recent films failed to register decent openings. Ravi Teja changed his game and tested his luck during Sankranthi season with a family entertainer titled Bhartha Mahashayulaki Wignyapthi. The word of mouth has been decent and the film opened to positive reviews. The makers are promoting the film well but the film could not generate or register big revenues during the Sankranthi holidays.

Despite all efforts from the team and receiving decent talk, Bhartha Mahashayulaki Wignyapthi failed to do big during the Sankranthi season. Most of the analysts said that it is completely because of Ravi Teja’s poor choice of films and their bad show at the box-office. At the same time, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari received positive response and they turned out to be the choice of the audience. Ravi Teja during the holiday season should have promoted the film aggressively and this did not happen. On the whole, Bhartha Mahashayulaki Wignyapthi is not a disappointment and at the same time the film could not end up as a hit film.

