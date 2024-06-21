Renu Desai responds after being called Unlucky

Renu Desai got married to Pawan Kalyan and the actor turned politician married another woman. Renu Desai has been facing the heat from Pawan’s fans though the actor maintained a healthy relationship with Renu Desai and their children. Akira and Aadya are spotted bonding with Pawan so frequently. Pawan’s fans called Renu Desai an ‘Unlucky Woman’ after he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of AP. The veteran actress took her social media to express her dissatisfaction on being called unlucky. “I am so so hurt and tired of being called unlucky for so many years by some people just because my husband decided to leave and get married to someone else” told the actress.

“Why is my luck only tied to one man? I feel like I am so blessed by life and I have so much gratitude for what I have rather than feeling bad for what I don’t have. Hope all the divorced women and men realise that they are not unlucky just because their marriage didn’t work out” posted Renu Desai after she received messages with the tag Unlucky.