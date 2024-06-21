Chandrababu to Assembly in his capacity as CM

Chandrababu Naidu, who has made it clear on November 19, 2021 on the floor of the House that he will come back to the Assembly only as the Chief Minister is attending the session as the Chief Minister on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the Assembly on that day in protest against the highly objectionable remarks made by the then ruling party members against his family members. The then leader of the House and the ruling party members even made a mockery of the serious concern expressed by Chandrababu Naidu. He walked out of the Assembly by declaring that this is not an honourable House but a Kourava Sabha and that he will re-enter the Assembly only as a highly respectable House.

Chandrababu Naidu, who did not enter the House after November 19, 2021, is attending the proceedings proudly as the Chief Minister of the State for the fourth time. With the support of 164 (163+1) members, Chandrababu Naidu is proudly entering the Assembly precincts on Friday.

Later, he took oath as the member of the legislative assembly. Pro tem speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary administered the oath to Chandrababu Naidu.

Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, ministers K Atchennaidu and Nara Lokesh, and others also took the oath in the Assembly.