Reshuffle in New Releases of December

The release date of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has been finally announced and the film releases on December 12th with special paid premieres on 11th night. A bunch of films are planned for December 12th release and some of them are moved out to avoid a clash. Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli is pushed by a day and the film releases on December 13th. Special premieres are planned on December 12th evening for the film. Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha will now release on January 1st across the globe. The film is backed by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.

Eesha, a horror film, is now out of the race and the new release date of the film will be announced very soon. Karthi’s Annagaru Vostaru will release as per the plan on December 12th. The release dates of some other films are yet to be finalized and announced. Some of them will be moved to December 19th and others will be out of December. Akhanda 2 will occupy the majority of the screens across the Telugu states while others will be shared among the other new releases of the week.