Revanth Reddy keeps his promise to Rahul Sipligunj

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy kept his promise to renowned Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj who sang the popular runaway hit Naatu Naatu in RRR which won Oscar award. On Sunday morning, he announced that the Congress government will hand over 1 Crore prize money to Rahul Sipligunj for his contribution to the song which bought global fame to the state.

During a public event in May 2023, Revanth Reddy as Congress president criticized the then ruling BRS government for failing to recognise the efforts of Rahul Sipligunj despite bringing laurels to Telangana with his vocals to Naatu Naatu song. During the same event, Revanth Reddy announced 10 Lakhs reward to him on behalf of his party and also vowed to hand over 1 Crore if the Congress government comes to power in its next term.

After 18 months since coming to power, Revanth Reddy fulfilled the promise he made to the singer in 2023. During his media interaction today morning while attending Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy announced the reward and praised Rahul Sipligunj for defying all odds with his hard work and turning out to be an inspiration to many youngsters.

Last month, during the distribution of Gaddar film awards, Revanth Reddy took Rahul’s name while talking on stage and promised to honour him very soon in other way possible.