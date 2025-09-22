Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal

Former Telangana Deputy Superintendent of Police Nalini, who resigned from her service in 2011 during the peak agitation of separate statehood, lashed out at the Congress government for not paying heed to her earnest appeal seeking payment of dues amounting to nearly 2 crores. On Sunday, Nalini took to her social media and highlighted her health condition and the ordeal she has been facing since many years due to non settlement of the pending subsistence allowance. She stated that Revanth Reddy’s government reopened her file in 2023 but failed to take any action so far.

A day after her she posted about her plight and lamented on the inaction of her request, Revanth Reddy has responded quickly on her grievance as he asked Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector Hanumantha Rao to personally visit her and assure all support from his government. This evening, Hanumantha Rao called on Nalini and conveyed Chief Minister’s message at her residence in Bhongir town. He has reportedly stated that her service related request would be resolved very soon after following the due formalities. The Collector has carried Revanth’s personal message and assured that her concerns would be addressed without any delay.

She has also been promised to extend medical expenses and other financial support for her treatment. However, she is said to have politely declined the request. She informed the Collector that she has been taking Ayurveda medicine which is not so expensive. As soon as Revanth Reddy took charge as Chief Minister in December 2023, Nalini was reportedly considered to be reinstated back to service. However, she declined to return back as she moved onto spiritual path and was promoting spiritual and religious practices.