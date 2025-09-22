x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal

Published on September 22, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
image
TPCC Mahesh Goud F2F Interview With Telugu360
image
Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel

Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal

revanth reddy

Former Telangana Deputy Superintendent of Police Nalini, who resigned from her service in 2011 during the peak agitation of separate statehood, lashed out at the Congress government for not paying heed to her earnest appeal seeking payment of dues amounting to nearly 2 crores. On Sunday, Nalini took to her social media and highlighted her health condition and the ordeal she has been facing since many years due to non settlement of the pending subsistence allowance. She stated that Revanth Reddy’s government reopened her file in 2023 but failed to take any action so far.

A day after her she posted about her plight and lamented on the inaction of her request, Revanth Reddy has responded quickly on her grievance as he asked Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector Hanumantha Rao to personally visit her and assure all support from his government. This evening, Hanumantha Rao called on Nalini and conveyed Chief Minister’s message at her residence in Bhongir town. He has reportedly stated that her service related request would be resolved very soon after following the due formalities. The Collector has carried Revanth’s personal message and assured that her concerns would be addressed without any delay.

She has also been promised to extend medical expenses and other financial support for her treatment. However, she is said to have politely declined the request. She informed the Collector that she has been taking Ayurveda medicine which is not so expensive. As soon as Revanth Reddy took charge as Chief Minister in December 2023, Nalini was reportedly considered to be reinstated back to service. However, she declined to return back as she moved onto spiritual path and was promoting spiritual and religious practices.

Next Trending News Today Previous OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
else

TRENDING

image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
image
Prasanth Varma’s Adhira present SJ Suryah and Kalyan in dynamic avatars
image
Kalki Sequel: Dream Pair to Reunite?

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh
image
TPCC Mahesh Goud F2F Interview With Telugu360
image
Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel
image
Jonnagiri: India’s First Private Gold Mine Set to Shine

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions