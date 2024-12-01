x
Home > Politics

Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

Rice smuggling from Kakinada Port: Nadendla Manohar points finger at YS Jagan

AP Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar pointed finger at former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, alleging past YSRCP Government’s bigwigs involvement in ration rice smuggling from Kakinada Sea Port.

Presenting a detailed report to media over the alleged rice smuggling from Kakinada Sea Port, AP Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar came up with sensational facts and figures, pointing towards another major scam of about Rs 48,500 Cr during YSRCP tenure.

“As soon as I took charge as Civil Supplies Minister, I had first visited and inspected Civil Supplies Godowns in my constituency in Tenali. In the later inquiries I found out massive irregularities in public distribution scheme, where ration rice is being smuggled through a well charted plan from Kakinada Port. This cannot happen without the involvement of those in power,” said Nadendla Manohar speaking to media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

“There are about 1.48 Cr ration cards in AP. Government spends about Rs 12,800 Cr to provide rice through PDS at subsidized price. YSRCP leaders bought the ration price by paying a paltry amount and started smuggling it to Kakinada Port. What’s shocking is, YS Jaganmohan Reddy Govt has carefully planned rice smuggling using power,” further said Nadendla Manohar.

“By saying that YSRCP Government is delivering ration rice at doorstep, they have done a massive scam. Govt spent about Rs 1600 Cr to procure more than 9000 delivery vehicles. Using these vehicles YSRCP leaders transported rice to Kakinada Sea Port. From there ration rice was exported,” explained Nadendla Manoha

Nadendla Manogar alleged that, to execute rice smuggling plan, YS Jaganmohan Reddy had forcibly acquired stake in Kakinada Port in the name of Aurobindo Realty.

“We will explain why we are focusing on Kakinada Port. For instance, about 23 lakh Metric Tonnes of rice was exported by Krishnapatnam Port the most modern port in AP over the past three years. Similarly 38 lakh Metric Tonnes of rice was exported from Vizag Port, the largest in the state. But 1.31 Cr Metric Tonnes of rice was exported from Kakinada Sea Port during the same period. The value of this smuggled rice is about Rs 48,500 Cr. This is just from Kakinada Sea Port. Now one can imagine the massive scale of rice smuggling occurred during YSRCP tenure under personal supervision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” reasoned Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar.

Dnr

