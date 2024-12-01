Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera

Tamil actor Dhanush has been balancing his career and is doing Telugu films whenever he has time. The actor delivered a solid hit with Sir in Telugu and he even hiked his fee. Dhanush has been demanding big from Telugu producers while he has been charging decently from Tamil production houses. He is shooting for Kubera in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and the film is in the last leg of shoot. King Nagarjuna is playing an important role in this action entertainer that has a lot of drama. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Dhanush.

The makers have planned the film to be completed on a budget of Rs 90 crores but the budget went over the board. The final budget is now touching Rs 120 crores and the makers are spending as they are left with no option. Sekhar Kammula is one director who has no control on the number of working days of his films. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao along with Sekhar Kammula are the producers. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for Kubera and the film releases next year.