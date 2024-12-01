x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera

Tamil actor Dhanush has been balancing his career and is doing Telugu films whenever he has time. The actor delivered a solid hit with Sir in Telugu and he even hiked his fee. Dhanush has been demanding big from Telugu producers while he has been charging decently from Tamil production houses. He is shooting for Kubera in the direction of Sekhar Kammula and the film is in the last leg of shoot. King Nagarjuna is playing an important role in this action entertainer that has a lot of drama. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Dhanush.

The makers have planned the film to be completed on a budget of Rs 90 crores but the budget went over the board. The final budget is now touching Rs 120 crores and the makers are spending as they are left with no option. Sekhar Kammula is one director who has no control on the number of working days of his films. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao along with Sekhar Kammula are the producers. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring music for Kubera and the film releases next year.

Previous November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Latest

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Most Read

image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad
image
Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025