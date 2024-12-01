x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

A heap of films released every Friday in the month of November and the month is the most disappointing one for Telugu cinema. Nikhil’s long delayed film Appudo Ippudo Eppudo released on November 8th and the film failed to report minimum openings. The film is declared as the biggest flop in Nikhil’s career. Suriya has dedicated two years on Kanguva and the pan-Indian attempt has been declared as a debacle. The film also ended up as a huge flop in Tamil. Varun Tej who has been struggling for success has delivered one more disaster with Matka. The film’s closing numbers are the lowest among all the Varun Tej’s films.

Vishwak Sen has been doing back-to-back films and he is falling short of a solid hit in his career. He pinned many hopes on Mechanic Rocky and promoted the film on all platforms. In a surprise, the film also failed to report minimum openings. Mechanic Rocky is the poorest film for Vishwak Sen as per the closing numbers. Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla’s second film Devaki Nanddana Vasudeva also released on the same day and the film was rejected badly by the audience. Shows for the film are cancelled on day one. Satyadev’s Zebra opened on a low note but the word of mouth made the film survive. On the whole, November is a washout for Telugu cinema.

Next Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera Previous Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Latest

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Most Read

image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad
image
Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025