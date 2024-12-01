x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad

Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

The entire nation is now waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the talk about the pre-release sales is now the most discussed topic. Allu Arjun has been showing his stamina in all the languages of the country. Trade experts are eagerly waiting for the film’s Hindi performance as the North Indian belt contributes the most for Indian cinema. The Hindi bookings opened yesterday and Pushpa 2: The Rule sales are exceptional. It may be a surprise but the opening numbers are expected to surpass the first day collections of some of the top films of Bollywood. Trade analysts predict that Pushpa 2: The Rule will open to packed houses with Wednesday premieres and Thursday early morning shows. This would be a huge achievement.

Going with the sales and the buzz, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and many biggies if the sales are super strong for the next few days. Allu Arjun and his team have aggressively promoted the film and Pushpa 2: The Rule is also having the sequel advantage. The mannerisms of Pushpa have shaken the nation for a few years and Allu Arjun has emerged as a brand. His real potential will be unearthed with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film releases on Thursday and with early premieres on the night of Wednesday. Sukumar is the director and Rashmika is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers have invested big on the film.

Next November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema Previous Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
else

TRENDING

image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress

Latest

image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad

Most Read

image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad
image
Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025