Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

The entire nation is now waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the talk about the pre-release sales is now the most discussed topic. Allu Arjun has been showing his stamina in all the languages of the country. Trade experts are eagerly waiting for the film’s Hindi performance as the North Indian belt contributes the most for Indian cinema. The Hindi bookings opened yesterday and Pushpa 2: The Rule sales are exceptional. It may be a surprise but the opening numbers are expected to surpass the first day collections of some of the top films of Bollywood. Trade analysts predict that Pushpa 2: The Rule will open to packed houses with Wednesday premieres and Thursday early morning shows. This would be a huge achievement.

Going with the sales and the buzz, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and many biggies if the sales are super strong for the next few days. Allu Arjun and his team have aggressively promoted the film and Pushpa 2: The Rule is also having the sequel advantage. The mannerisms of Pushpa have shaken the nation for a few years and Allu Arjun has emerged as a brand. His real potential will be unearthed with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film releases on Thursday and with early premieres on the night of Wednesday. Sukumar is the director and Rashmika is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers have invested big on the film.