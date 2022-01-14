Romantic Action Entertainer “Hero” USA Premieres Today!

The premiere of the latest Sriram Aditya’s film “Hero”, which is produced by Padmavathi Galla under production house Amara Raja media and Entertainment will take over the cinemas in USA on 14 January 2022. Sriram Aditya is known for his films Bhale Manchi Roju and Devadas which have a perfect blend of comedy and emotions.

Ashok Galla, the grandson of legendary actor Krishna and nephew of Mahesh babu is making his debut in Telugu film industry through this movie. The film starred Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal in main roles along with Jagapathi babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore in other pivotal roles.

The movie “Hero” is a romantic action entertainer that has a lot of humor and mass which could easily steal hearts of many mass audience, youth and families. The jukebox of this movie is a big hit and is on repeat mode for many.

Makers and Overseas Distributor, Sarigama Cinemas were confident that this romantic action story will be memorable and steal hearts of many mass audience.

Distributor planned this movie to screen around 130 locations, with nationwide coverage to widely reach the Telugu audience in United States.

