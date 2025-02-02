Routine political circus over Union Budget 2025-26

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented Budget for FY 2025-26 and the income tax relief upto Rs 12 lakh threshold has emerged as the landmark initiative, apart from various decisions. While the debate on the merits and demerits of Budget for world’s largest democracy is set to continue, the way political parties are responding on the Budget highlight how shallow is our politicians’ knowledge about economy and finance.

Instead of debating on the pros and cons of Budget, politicians have taken a stance on the Budget depending upon their political affiliations.

While BJP leaders across the nation have been praising Budget, main Opposition Congress has been expressing displeasure. Taking the disapproval over Budget to next level, Telangana Congress has even held a protest in Hyderabad.

The protests against NDA Government’s Budget in Telangana, the only big state among two Congress ruled states, appeared more politically motivated ones, rather than based on economic concerns.

“BJP is showing utter neglect towards Telangana in funds allocations. FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget FY 25-26 has once again proved it. While Telangana is contributing more than Rs 1 lakh Cr towards Centre through various tax collections, Centre is not giving back at least Rs 40,000 Cr to Telangana. While Telangana contributes 5.1 percent to GDP, Telangana is getting back just 2.10 percent in funds from Centre,” said TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud speaking at the Budget Protest held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Telangana Congress chief demanded resignations of Union Ministers from Telangana, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, alleging that they have failed to get allocations for the state.

Congress party’s Telangana unit has even decided to burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman across Telangana on Monday protesting against the Budget 25-26.

As Congress is orchestrating a campaign against Budget, BJP MP and party OBC chief K Laxman challenged Congress for debate on Budget 2025-26, trashing grand old party’s allegations as baseless.

Not to be left behind in this political circus, BRS attacked both BJP and Congress, taking a stance on Union Budget FY 25-26.

BRS working president KTR alleged that BJP neglected Telangana in Budget allocations and Revanth Reddy Sarkar has failed to get required funds. He used the occasion to stress that BRS is the only party which works to protect the interests of Telangana, saying that both the national parties – BJP and Congress – have betrayed Telangana.

With protests, counter attacks, challenges, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025-26 has led to a political circus, pushing aside a fact-based debate over the financial and social aspects of the all-important Union Budget.