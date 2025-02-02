x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America

Published on February 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
KL University Bribery Scandal: 10 Arrested
image
YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America
image
Routine political circus over Union Budget 2025-26
image
Photos: Telugu Warriors Jersey Launch
image
Aakasam Lo Oka Tara Launched Officially

YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America

In a shocking turn of events, Tukaram, the former Personal Assistant (PA) of ex-minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, has fled to America amid allegations of his involvement in the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate files burning case. Despite being named as the fourth accused in the scandal, Tukaram remains at large, raising questions about the efficiency of the investigation.

Tukaram, a retired teacher, served as an unofficial PA to Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during his tenure as a minister. He is accused of playing a key role in facilitating irregularities and illegal activities under Peddireddy’s administration. In the Madanapalle files burning case, Tukaram is identified as A4 (Accused No. 4), with allegations that he conspired to destroy crucial land records to cover up illegal land transactions.

Fearing arrest, Tukaram applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court on December 10 last year. However, before any decision could be made, he fled to Missouri, USA, on a tourist visa. Authorities believe he is currently staying with his relative, Pasupuleti Ram Mohan. Despite the expiry of his six-month visa limit in January, no steps have been taken to bring him back to India, drawing criticism from various quarters.

The CID has uncovered significant evidence against Tukaram. Call records reveal that he was in constant contact with A3, Madhav Reddy, discussing the illegal land transactions. Between July 1, 2023, and October 17, 2024, the two communicated 331 times. Additionally, Tukaram allegedly visited the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate office and obtained details of freehold lands with the help of then-RDO Murali.

The delay in Tukaram’s arrest has sparked widespread criticism. Many believe that his interrogation could expose further irregularities involving Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, including illegal land deals and corruption. The CID’s failure to take decisive action has raised concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

The Madanapalle files burning case continues to unravel, exposing deep-rooted corruption in the administration. Tukaram’s escape to America highlights the challenges in bringing influential figures to justice.

Next KL University Bribery Scandal: 10 Arrested Previous Routine political circus over Union Budget 2025-26
else

TRENDING

image
Aakasam Lo Oka Tara Launched Officially
image
Did Samantha confirm dating Raj Nidimoru?
image
Official: Anirudh on board for Nani’s ‘The Paradise’

Latest

image
KL University Bribery Scandal: 10 Arrested
image
YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America
image
Routine political circus over Union Budget 2025-26
image
Photos: Telugu Warriors Jersey Launch
image
Aakasam Lo Oka Tara Launched Officially

Most Read

image
KL University Bribery Scandal: 10 Arrested
image
YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America
image
Routine political circus over Union Budget 2025-26

Related Articles

Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event