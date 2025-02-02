YSRCP Peddireddy PA Tukaram Flees to America

In a shocking turn of events, Tukaram, the former Personal Assistant (PA) of ex-minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, has fled to America amid allegations of his involvement in the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate files burning case. Despite being named as the fourth accused in the scandal, Tukaram remains at large, raising questions about the efficiency of the investigation.

Tukaram, a retired teacher, served as an unofficial PA to Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during his tenure as a minister. He is accused of playing a key role in facilitating irregularities and illegal activities under Peddireddy’s administration. In the Madanapalle files burning case, Tukaram is identified as A4 (Accused No. 4), with allegations that he conspired to destroy crucial land records to cover up illegal land transactions.

Fearing arrest, Tukaram applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court on December 10 last year. However, before any decision could be made, he fled to Missouri, USA, on a tourist visa. Authorities believe he is currently staying with his relative, Pasupuleti Ram Mohan. Despite the expiry of his six-month visa limit in January, no steps have been taken to bring him back to India, drawing criticism from various quarters.

The CID has uncovered significant evidence against Tukaram. Call records reveal that he was in constant contact with A3, Madhav Reddy, discussing the illegal land transactions. Between July 1, 2023, and October 17, 2024, the two communicated 331 times. Additionally, Tukaram allegedly visited the Madanapalle Sub-Collectorate office and obtained details of freehold lands with the help of then-RDO Murali.

The delay in Tukaram’s arrest has sparked widespread criticism. Many believe that his interrogation could expose further irregularities involving Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, including illegal land deals and corruption. The CID’s failure to take decisive action has raised concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

The Madanapalle files burning case continues to unravel, exposing deep-rooted corruption in the administration. Tukaram’s escape to America highlights the challenges in bringing influential figures to justice.