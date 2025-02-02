KL University Bribery Scandal: 10 Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against KL University in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, over allegations of bribery to secure an A++ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). A total of 14 individuals, including university officials and NAAC team members, have been named as accused. Ten of them have been arrested and transferred to Vijayawada jail.

The CBI alleges that KL University’s management offered bribes in cash, gold, laptops, and mobile phones to NAAC officials to secure the prestigious A++ rating. The accused include KL Educational Foundation President Koneru Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor JP Sarathi Varma, and other senior officials. Additionally, ten members of the NAAC inspection team have been implicated in the scandal.

The CBI launched simultaneous raids at 20 locations across India, including Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bangalore, Bhopal, and Sambalpur. During these raids, the agency seized ₹37 lakh in cash, six laptops, and an iPhone 16 Pro. The investigation revealed that the university’s management had allegedly bribed NAAC officials to influence the accreditation process.

KL University’s Vice-Chancellor JP Sarathi Varma, Vice-President Koneru Raja Harin, and Hyderabad Director A. Ramakrishna were among those arrested. They have been transferred to Vijayawada jail. The NAAC team members accused in the case include prominent professors and deans from reputed institutions such as JNU Delhi, Bharat Institute of Law, and Jagran LakeCity University.

The case has sent shockwaves through the academic community, as several high-profile professors and university officials are involved. Notable names include Dr. Rajeev Sijariya from JNU, Dr. D. Gopal from Bharat Institute of Law, and Dr. Bulu Maharana from Sambalpur University. These individuals have also been transferred to Vijayawada jail pending further investigation.

The CBI has intensified its probe, with teams working late into the night to gather evidence. The agency is also examining the role of other university officials and NAAC members who may have been involved in the bribery scheme.