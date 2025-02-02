x
Home > Politics

Telangana’s Caste Data out in the open:

Published on February 2, 2025 by nymisha

Telangana’s Caste Data out in the open:

The Caste data of Telangana state is out in the open as the findings of Caste Census taken up by Revanth Reddy Government have been made public on Sunday.

Principal Secretary of Planning Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania presented the report of Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey to Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Planning Department officials explained about the methodology and modus operandi of Socio-Economic survey popularly called as Caste Census to the Sub-Committee consisting of Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka.

Here are the key details about Caste Configurations in Telangana:

The Socio-Economic survey covered 54,77,554 individuals and 96.9 percent of Telangana households.

While the Resolution to conduct Caste Census was taken on Feb 4, 2024, within a year, Telangana Government completed the entire process. Interestingly the exercise of collecting data from public was done within 50 days.

Total 94,863 enumerators, 9,628 supervisors completed data collection within 50 days, while 76,000 data entry operators digitised the information within 36 days.

According to the survey findings, BCs accounted for 46.25 percent with 1,64,09,179 people.

SCs accounted for 17.43 percent with 61,84,319 population.

STs stood at 10.45 percent with 37,05,929 population.

Muslim population accounted for 12.56 percent with 44,57,012 population.

Among Muslim population, 35,76,588 (10.08%) are BC Muslims and 8,80,424 (2.48%) are OC Muslims.

OCs stood at 13.31 percent with 44,21,115 population.

If the BCs and OCs from Muslim population are included in respective Caste categories, total BCs population stood at 56 percent and total OCs population stood at about 16 percent of overall population.

